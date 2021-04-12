Over 400,000 Russian military personnel get fully vaccinated against coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Over 400,000 Russian military personnel have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and more than 530,000 have received their first vaccine dose, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"As many as 531,758 people have been vaccinated so far, 41% of them are troops, 59% are military university professors and students, as well as teachers at pre-university facilities. A total of 400,384 military personnel have received both vaccine doses," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, over 12,000 troops and their family members get vaccine shots every day. Besides, 183 military attaches from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, Asian, African, European and Latin American countries have also been vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the Defense Ministry said.

A total of 651,110 vaccine doses were provided to the Russian Armed Forces as of April 12.