No fatalities recorded after use of Russian COVID-19 vaccines, healthcare watchdog says

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare has not registered a single fatal outcome after administration of Russian vaccines against the coronavirus infection, head of the agency Alla Samoylova told reporters on Friday.

"We perform a constant monitoring of safety of vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19. Since the beginning of their use we have not registered a single fatal case as a consequence of the use of Russian vaccines against the coronavirus, while the frequency of adverse reactions makes up no more than 0.1%," she said.

The official noted that specialists carefully examine each case of severe adverse reactions that might have stemmed from inoculation against the coronavirus. "In a number of cases, as the media outlets wrote, there was an infection with the coronavirus during the period preceding the formation of stable immunity to the agent," she explained.

"We are implementing large-scale measures on monitoring safety and efficacy of vaccines against COVID-19: there is a federal registry of the inoculated which has the data on all citizens who underwent vaccination, including information on their individual reactions, including delayed ones. Over 1.5 mln citizens are keeping online observation diaries where they report on their health condition post-vaccination. There is an efficient pharmacovigilance system, in which every healthcare worker is obligated to log information on all cases of adverse reactions to a vaccine preparation. All valid guidance and regulatory documents have been harmonized with the WHO guidelines on this subject," the head of the agency concluded.