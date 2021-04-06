Side effects reported in 0.1% of cases after vaccination with Sputnik V

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Side effects after the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine are reported only in 0.1% of cases, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"We receive data from foreign colleagues about the Sputnik V vaccine we supply. Even minor complications are registered in less than 0.1% of cases, counting even slight body temperature reactions and slight pain around the injection site," he said.

According to the minister, "protective immunity against new coronavirus strains" is being tested in Russia.

"We have confirmed that the British strain is neutralized by antibodies developed after the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. Currently, we are finishing studies in other areas," he added.

According to the latest statistics, around 131.9 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.8 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 4,597,868 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,220,035 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 101,106 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.