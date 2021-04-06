{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Side effects reported in 0.1% of cases after vaccination with Sputnik V

Even minor complications, including slight body temperature reactions or slight pain around the injection site, are registered, according to the health minister

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Side effects after the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine are reported only in 0.1% of cases, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

Read also
Russia must not allow third Covid wave, PM warns

"We receive data from foreign colleagues about the Sputnik V vaccine we supply. Even minor complications are registered in less than 0.1% of cases, counting even slight body temperature reactions and slight pain around the injection site," he said.

According to the minister, "protective immunity against new coronavirus strains" is being tested in Russia.

"We have confirmed that the British strain is neutralized by antibodies developed after the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. Currently, we are finishing studies in other areas," he added.

According to the latest statistics, around 131.9 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.8 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 4,597,868 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,220,035 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 101,106 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Russia sets up 5,000 Covid vaccination stations
To date, 4,597,868 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 101,106 fatalities nationwide, according to official statistics
Read more
Russia’s relations with NATO to be more confrontational than with US, expert says
According to the expert of the international discussion club Valdai, Dmitry Suslov, the Russian-US interaction still leaves room for a positive agenda and some elements of cooperation
Read more
Press review: What awaits Lavrov in India and will Moscow benefit from the China-Iran deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 5th
Read more
Russia, US maintain high-level contacts on Ukraine, says senior Russian diplomat
Read more
PACE, OSCE PA should demand explanations from Kiev over child’s death - speaker
A five-year-old child was killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic in a Ukrainian drone strike
Read more
Russia must respond to Ukraine’s sanctions, says senator
However, Konstantin Kosachev has suggested refraining from closing the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Moscow
Read more
Russian shipbuilders float out latest multi-purpose corvette
The warship’s construction will be completed afloat, the source said. He did not rule out that the warship might be returned to the slipway in the future
Read more
German defense minister claims "challenges growing" for Europe over Russia’s steps
Germany should boost military spending in own interests, but not "as a favor for the United States," Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said
Read more
US’s political correctness taken to absurdity not to end well, says Lavrov
He noted that the US seeks to spread this approach across the entire world
Read more
No Russians among females arrested in Dubai for outdoor nude video — consulate
Arab media outlets earlier reported that over a dozen girls had been detained for posing nude outdoors in Dubai Marina upscale neighborhood
Read more
Interval between doses of Sputnik V may be up to two months
Based on research data and observations, if the interval for some reason has been increased to two months, this won’t be crucial in terms of effectiveness, the expert said
Read more
Ukrainian president enforces sanctions on Russian humanitarian cooperation agency
The sanctions also cover Volga-Dnepr Co and 77 more companies
Read more
Putin signs law enabling him to run for president again
The incumbent head of state will be able to contest the presidency twice more
Read more
Over 3.3 million foreigners settled their legal status in Russia amid pandemic — ministry
The majority of those foreigners (2.2 million) requested the authorities to extend their temporary stay permits
Read more
Kremlin says situation along engagement line in Donbass frightening
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces do take place"
Read more
Student from six more countries allowed to return to Russia to continue classes - ministry
The students from Venezuela, Germany, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka can come to Russia to study at Russian universities
Read more
Over 50 battalion tactical groups to fight enemy drones in southern Russia drills
As an important stage of the control check, the troops will live-fire guns as part of reconnaissance and fire systems
Read more
Russian rockets almost completely made from domestic components — Roscosmos
According to the spokesman, components for satellites are also being produced domestically, with the exception of joint projects
Read more
Soyuz-MS two-orbit rendezvous path to ISS to take less than three hours - expert
According to Rafail Murtazin, this fast-tracked scheme in October 2020 helped the crew to dock with the station in 3 hours and 3 minutes
Read more
Kiev to view Europe’s stance as carte blanche for military operation in Donbass - senator
Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev recalled that a child was killed on Saturday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic by the shelling carried out by the Kiev forces using a drone
Read more
EU ‘indirectly prompts’ Czech Republic to buy Russian vaccine — premier
Earlier on Friday, Babis criticized the EU for lacking solidarity while allocating anti-coronavirus vaccines
Read more
Five-year-old killed in DPR in Ukrainian drone strike - militia
One woman received wounds and was taken to hospital
Read more
Development of Russia’s new-generation ICBM to begin in 2023-2024 — source
Solid-fuel Kedr ICBMs are to replace Yars systems at the turn of 2030
Read more
Moscow warns Washington of consequences of Kiev’s provocative policies in Donbass
Representatives of Russia and US have discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine
Read more
NATO’s increased defense spending contributes to arms race - Russian foreign ministry
According to the ministry’s data, global defense spending was up from 1.8 to 1.93 trillion US dollars in 2020
Read more
Repair works of Russia’s AS-31 submersible may take up to four years
The fire on the AS-31 military research submersible broke out in 2019, killing 14 submarine officers
Read more
Moscow may ramp up military response to West’s missile threats — diplomat
The move will be contingent on the US and its allies' plans to create an arsenal of land-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Read more
EU pledges allegiance to US in unprecedented way, Lavrov says
Russia's top diplomat blasted statements made at the virtual EU summit, which involved Joe Biden, as unprecedented
Read more
Kremlin regrets that almost no ties are left intact in Russian-Ukrainian relations
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on Kiev’s new sanctions imposed particularly against the office of Russia’s cultural exchange agency
Read more
Nord Stream 2 pipeline 95% complete, roughly 121 km left to construct
The barge Fortuna is currently laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish territorial waters as joined by the Akademik Cherskiy vessel
Read more
Ukrainian politicians won’t get away with what they do in Donbass, says Russian lawmaker
They are seeking to dodge any responsibility hoping for help from foreign countries, Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Moscow expects no actions hindering Nord Stream 2 construction
The project operator said on Thursday that foreign warships and vessels were demonstrating higher activity in the pipelay area of the pipeline
Read more
Sputnik V ensures quick recovery if COVID-19 confirmed - vaccine’s developer
Earlier in the day, the Argentine leader informed he had tested positive for coronavirus. In January Alberto Fernandez received Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Read more
Russian Navy aircraft hold bombing exercise in Baltic drills
The naval pilots conducted precision bombing on full-size targets that simulated the notional enemy’s command centers, engineering fortifications, manpower and hardware at an aviation practice range in the Kaliningrad Region at an altitude of 200 meters to 2 km
Read more
Turkey may sign space cooperation agreement with Russia soon
On February 10, Roscosmos told TASS that Russia and Turkey were in talks on a bilateral inter-government agreement for developing cooperation in space
Read more
Skopje launches mass coronavirus vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V
Vaccines are available for police officers, Interior Ministry employees, pharmacists, pre-school and school teachers as well as other categories qualified as a critical group
Read more
Argentina’s president thanks Russia for aid in battle against coronavirus
Alberto Fernandez, 62, said in a tweet overnight to Saturday that he had tested positive for coronavirus
Read more
Russian Cabinet approves extension of agreement on cooperation in outer space with US
The agreement will be valid until December 31, 2030
Read more
France and Germany support Ukraine’s sovereignty amid aggravation in Donbass
Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas stressed that they continue to strive for the full implementation of the terms of the Minsk agreements and support the ongoing negotiations in this regard
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin focus on situation around Belarus, on threats from Poland, US
It was reported that the half-hour conversation had been "not so much celebratory as working"
Read more
Russia’s internal troop movements should not concern other states, Kremlin says
Moscow is taking "all the necessary measures to ensure security of its frontiers," the spokesman stressed
Read more
Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source
The sub will be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean, according to the top brass
Read more
Moscow to respond to any EU’s hostile actions, says Lavrov
The Minister underscored that "this is not a threat," adding that Russia reacts to restrictions in a manner, similar to that of China
Read more
Russia developing conceptual designs of super-heavy carrier rockets
The rockets will be used to reach the Moon and Mars, according to the head of the ISS Russian Segment
Read more
Timing of Ambassador Antonov’s return depends on US moves to normalize ties, says source
Consultations on the future of relations with Washington Antonov is having in Moscow are in full swing, the source explained
Read more
Russia may extend service life of SS-19 Stiletto ICBMs by three years
Today Russia is implementing a planned process of replacing UR-100N UTTKh ICBMs: currently 50 such missiles are operational compared to 150 before
Read more
Germany doubles gas purchases from Gazprom in February
Germany increased imports of Russian gas by 63.3% year-on-year, the Russian customs service said
Read more
Elon Musk invited to Global Space Exploration Conference in St. Petersburg
This was announced by Executive Director of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Dr. Christian Feichtinge
Read more
Russia’s Su-30SM, Su-35 fighters boost aircraft maneuvering capabilities
Su-30SM and Su-35 fighters have preserved the aerodynamics of their Su-27 predecessor but have acquired more powerful thrusters and advanced avionics, Russian Knights Aerobatic Group Commander Sergei Shcheglov told TASS
Read more
First large batch of EpiVacCorona vaccine shipped to 40 Russian regions
The shipment includes over 230,000 sets, according to the consumer protection watchdog
Read more
Lawmakers to discuss with diplomats measures of support of Russians in Ukraine
Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin slammed Ukraine’s sanctions as an "example of defiance of international law and common sense"
Read more