Russia must not allow third Covid wave, PM warns

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. It is necessary to prevent the third coronavirus wave in Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin claimed Tuesday, noting the situation in other countries that have already declared the third wave of the infection.

"The situation with the coronavirus infection in Russia has been stable for several weeks in a row, but we see how it unfolds in a number of countries of the Americas, Europe and Asia: the incidence there is on the rise again, some states were forced to reintroduce lockdowns," the prime minister noted. "A number of experts warn about possible risks of deterioration of the situation, including in Russia. It is important not to allow this scenario in our country."