Kremlin warns threat of third COVID-19 wave still remains

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Threat of the third wave of COVID-19 is still in place and it’s too early to speak about a full victory over the infection, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Certainly, no one is saying and cannot say that we have defeated coronavirus. No, the threat remains in place," Peskov said, answering a question if the presidential administration considered the threat of the third COVID-19 wave was real.

Peskov noted that the government’s anti-coronavirus crisis center was not relaxing its attention to the disease and Russia still had a range of restrictions despite the current positive trend. Meanwhile, he stressed that Russia’s COVID-19 statistics gave grounds for cautious optimism.

However, the Kremlin spokesman believes it is vital to keep the current restrictions and recommendations.

On Monday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that Russia saw a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and it was early to speak about the third wave of the epidemic. Earlier, Deputy Health Minister Tatyana Semenova said the the coronavirus incidence rate signaled a possible third wave of the virus spread in the country.