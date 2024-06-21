Russia, Egypt stress importance of ceasefire in Gaza

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih el-Nagari discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the importance of a ceasefire, primarily in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the officials’ meeting held on June 20.

"Both sides reiterated the importance of continuing collective international efforts in favor of a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, first and foremost in the Gaza Strip, but also in the West Bank and along the Lebanese border. They reaffirmed the importance of establishing safe and sustainable humanitarian access to assist all those affected and in need," the statement said.

It went on to say that the parties exchanged views on the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone and in Libya "focusing on the discussion of these issues in the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly."

The Russian deputy foreign minister also briefed the Egyptian ambassador on preparations for Russia's upcoming presidency in the UN Security Council in July 2024. The presidency focuses on the resolution of regional crises, including the Middle East settlement.

The meeting was held at the Egyptian ambassador's request.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.