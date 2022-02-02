Russian-Chinese relations enable development of military technical cooperation, says envoy

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The high level of confidence between Russia and China makes it possible to cultivate military-technical cooperation, Russia’s Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Wednesday in an interview with the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

"We are developing our relations steadily, systematically, purposefully and have reached a sufficiently high level, because this kind of relationship is something that life requires," the diplomat said.

"There is a high degree of confidence between our governments and leaders in some particular areas. It (confidence — TASS) allows us to foster relations in quite sensitive areas, for instance in the field of military-technical cooperation, while not formalizing allied relations, but acting where both sides need it, precisely in this direction," Denisov specified.

He pointed out that the Russian Federation is also heavily represented in the Asia-Pacific region, so alliances like AUKUS (USA, Australia, UK) are a threat to Russia, although they are primarily aimed against China. "Certainly, we (Russia and China — TASS) have to respond to this, even by means of political coordination," the Russian envoy added.

On September 15, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States announced the formation of a new security pact called AUKUS. Australia particularly intends to use American technologies to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines, the first of which will become operational in 2036, as well as to equip its armed forces with US-made cruise missiles.