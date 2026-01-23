Kremlin aide describes Putin’s meeting with US envoys as useful in all aspects

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s four-hour-long meeting with US envoys was useful in all aspects for both parties, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The meeting that has just concluded at the Kremlin was useful in all aspects, both for us and the United States. The meeting’s participants agreed that Russia and the US would continue to maintain close contact on Ukraine and other issues," he said.

Attending on behalf of the United States were Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, businessman Jared Kushner, and senior White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum.

Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev attended the meeting on the Russian side.