MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The new generation in Ukraine views hostility toward everything Russian as normal, and lacks a sense of historical memory, Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and an expert with the Other Ukraine movement, told TASS.

Commenting on measures aimed at restricting the use of the Russian language in Ukraine, Dudchak said, "We need to finish off this regime before it completely eradicates everything there, because the new generation, however small, is still quite large. They are growing up in this environment, and for them, this is already considered the norm. They simply haven’t seen another world."

According to Dudchak, this generation "has no history - the history that exists in our heads - and no historical memory."

"Therefore, for our own sake, we must save that part of the population so that they do not become zombified robots with only one thought in their heads: war against everything Russian, against everything that shares the same root as the word ‘Russian’," Dudchak concluded.