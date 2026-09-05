Odessa port nearly lifeless following Russian strikes — resistance member

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The port of Odessa now looks almost deserted following Russian strikes over the summer, a member of the region’s pro-Russian underground resistance said.

"The Odessa port now looks almost deserted compared with what it was like in June. After the latest Russian strikes, the berths are no longer operational as major shipping companies have left," he said.

The resistance member stressed that Russian strikes targeted only dry cargo ships "used to transport dual-use goods, as well as fuel storage tanks intended for military purposes."

TASS reported earlier, citing Russian Defense Ministry data, that Russian forces had hit more than 150 seagoing vessels and patrol boats at Ukrainian ports and in the Black Sea over the summer.