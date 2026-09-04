Rostec presents Mi-38PS Arctic helicopter with record range at Kazan exhibition

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters holding company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has for the first time displayed the Mi-38PS Arctic helicopter at the 16th International Salon of Security Equipment 'Integrated Security' 2026 in Kazan, Rostec reported.

"The aircraft was designed for operation along the Northern Sea Route and boasts a record flight range for its class. It is intended for transporting people and cargo, as well as for medical evacuation, search-and-rescue, and other missions," the statement said.

The first batch of Mi-38PS helicopters was delivered to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in 2025. Several more of these helicopters will be delivered by the end of 2026, becoming part of the fleets of the Krasnoyarsk and Khabarovsk aviation rescue centers.

The Mi-38PS is manufactured at the Kazan Helicopter Plant in accordance with the Emergencies Ministry’s requirements. Its maximum range with additional fuel tanks exceeds 1,500 km--a record among Russian helicopters. This range will allow operations to be conducted at the greatest possible distance from the helicopters’ home base. The helicopter is capable of carrying up to five metric tons of cargo or up to 40 people on board.

"The Mi-38PS heavy helicopter has outstanding flight and technical characteristics. Its introduction has expanded the Emergencies Ministry’s operational response zone in the Far North, including under challenging weather conditions and with limited infrastructure," Rostec noted.