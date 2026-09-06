Russian figure skating pairs sweep podium at 2026 ISU Kinoshita Group Cup tournament

TOKYO, September 6. /TASS/. Figure skaters from Russia competing in pair skating event at the 2026 ISU (the International Skating Union) Kinoshita Group Cup swept the podium with Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky stepping on the top of the pedestal.

The judges awarded the Russian pair of Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky 203.66 points for their performance.

The silver and the bronze went to their compatriots Yekaterina Chikmaryova/Matvey Yanchenkov (202.55 points) and Anastasia Mukhotorova/Dmitry Yevgenyev (189.94 points) respectively.

In March 2022, the ISU suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from all international tournaments supervised by the organization due to the developments in Ukraine.

At the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the ISU allowed two Russian figure skaters to participate under a neutral status - Adelia Petrosyan and Petr Gumennik.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision in July to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments, including both in individual and team competitions.

Starting from the 2026/27 season, the International Skating Union allowed Russian figure skaters to participate in international competitions in a neutral status.