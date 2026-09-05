Rosneft to supply 30 million tons of oil from Vostok Oil in 2027

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Rosneft will begin supplying 30 million tons of oil annually from its Vostok Oil project in the second half of 2027, CEO Igor Sechin said.

According to Sechin, annual supplies are expected to rise to 50 million tons by 2030 and could eventually reach 100 million tons, depending on market demand and economic conditions.

"The commissioning of the Vostok Oil project will ensure shipments of 30 million tons of oil to consumers as early as the second half of next year, rising to up to 50 million tons by 2030. Further development of the project will allow us to increase market supplies to 100 million tons per year, subject to market demand and favorable economic conditions," Sechin said at a ceremony marking the start of the project’s first oil shipments.

He said the project has been designed for a 100-year operating life, which could be extended several times through further exploration.

The Vostok Oil port complex currently comprises an oil-loading terminal, two cargo terminals, a terminal serving the port fleet, and 14 storage tanks, each with a capacity of 30,000 tons. A 790-kilometer Vankor-Payakha-Bukhta Sever pipeline has been constructed to transport the oil, with a designed capacity of 100 million tons per year. A specialized protective dam has also been built to ensure year-round operation of the port.

The project will be powered by new electricity grids and generation facilities with a combined capacity of up to 3.5 GW. The power system will include 15 local power districts, 16 power plants, and 9,000 kilometers of transmission lines. Rosneft is also constructing a wind farm with an installed capacity of 50 MW, with plans to potentially expand it to 200 MW.

More than 50,000 people and over 16,000 pieces of equipment are currently involved in construction and other work at the project’s sites. Total investment has reached 4 trillion rubles.

Vostok Oil, Rosneft’s flagship project in the Taimyr Peninsula, is being developed on instructions from President Vladimir Putin. The project encompasses 52 licensed areas in the northern Krasnoyarsk Region and the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, including 13 oil and gas fields - both existing fields of the Vankor group and newly developed deposits. The project’s resource base is estimated at 7 billion tons of oil.