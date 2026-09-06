Air defenses down 258 Ukrainian drones over Russia overnight — top brass

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 258 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"From 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on September 5 to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 6 (from 5:00 p.m. GMT on July 1 to 6:00 a.m. GMT on September 6), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 258 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Tambov, Tula, and Krasnodar Regions, over the Republic of Crimea and in the airspace over the Azov and Black Seas," the statement stated.