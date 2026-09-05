Putin meets with Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin.

The meeting marks Putin’s eighth face-to-face encounter with Witkoff and Kushner’s third round of talks on a potential settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Washington’s shuttle diplomacy could help overcome the conflict in Ukraine. However, he did not confirm whether his special envoys would bring new settlement proposals to Moscow. Asked about this, Trump replied: "No, they are bringing with them a proposal to end the war."

Putin’s previous meeting with the US negotiators took place on January 22. The Russian delegation included presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

Ushakov and Dmitriev are also taking part in tonight’s meeting between Putin and the US negotiators.