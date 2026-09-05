Process of strengthening Russia must be continuous — Putin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his pre-election wishes at a meeting with the top five members of the United Russia election list. According to the head of state, the process of strengthening Russia must be continuous and sustainable.

"We must, without any doubt, strengthen the domestic political situation and the stability of Russian statehood, despite any difficulties, despite any threats that constantly arise from outside, and follow the path of strengthening Russia in accordance with the fundamental law of the Russian state, the Constitution," Putin said.

"We must form government bodies, including representative bodies and parliament, so that decisions are made in a timely manner in accordance with the law, so that issues of a social nature, economic development, and support for people on the line of contact are resolved promptly, so that Russia grows stronger, so that this process is continuous and sustainable," he said.

Putin noted that the issue isn't who will do what after the elections.

"The point is, you are people well-known to the country, who have proven that you can effectively and responsibly approach your job. You are setting an example of how all of Russia should work after the elections," he president added, noting that the top five will, one way or another, influence the ongoing legislative process. He wished the quintet success.