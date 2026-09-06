German authorities develop plan to counter drones, cyberattacks — Bild

BERLIN, September 6. /TASS/. The German Interior Ministry has developed a plan for measures to counter unidentified drones and cyberattacks, the Bild newspaper reported.

According to its information, it provides for the expansion of mobile federal police units for combating drones. They will be stationed at strategically important facilities - airports in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Dusseldorf, Cologne, Leipzig, Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Stuttgart, railway stations, as well as in the government district in the German capital. Operators of critical infrastructure facilities will receive the right to independently take measures to protect against drones.

Under the plan, it is also intended to expand the use of artificial intelligence - facial recognition systems and video surveillance - for tracking potential terrorists or agents, which could be installed, in particular, at railway stations.

In addition, the authorities intend to create a national system for countering cyberattacks - Cyberdome. Bild clarifies that this refers to a system for detecting and intercepting hackers' attempts to penetrate the systems of government agencies or companies.