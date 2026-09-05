Putin to receive US envoys later today — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner later today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Yes, such a meeting is scheduled for today," he said.

Asked whether Moscow had received any new settlement proposals via diplomatic channels ahead of the meeting, Peskov said: "Let’s not rush things. I would like to refrain from announcing or discussing anything until there are specific things to discuss."

He pointed out that US President Donald Trump had earlier answered "no" when asked whether Witkoff and Kushner had any new US proposal on Ukraine to deliver.

A flight carrying Witkoff and Kushner landed at 12:52 p.m. Moscow time (9:52 a.m. GMT). Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), met Witkoff and Kushner at the airport. After Moscow, the US envoys are expected to travel to Kiev.