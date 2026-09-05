International Skating Union revokes neutral status of Kamila Valieva

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) has revoked the neutral status of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, a source told TASS.

Valieva was granted neutral status on August 7. Earlier, the ISU allowed Russian athletes to compete in its events as neutrals starting in the 2026-2027 season.

"Kamila Valieva’s neutral status has been revoked," the source said. According to him, Valieva and another Russian figure skater, Mark Kondratyuk, whose neutral status was also revoked, have filed apples.

Valieva, 20, earlier decided to resume her skating career following a four-year ban for a doping violation. The skater was allowed to officially start tracking on October 25, 2025.