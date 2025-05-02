MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian losses as a result of the actions of the Battlegroup North totaled over 1,530 servicemen over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Belgorod and Kharkov directions, the units of two mechanized, motorized infantry, airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades were defeated. The enemy’s losses in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North amounted to over 1,530 troops in the past week. Our army destroyed two tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, 104 automobiles, 52 field artillery guns, four electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, as well as six ammunition depots," the ministry said.

Kiev lost over 1,790 servicemen in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup South over the past week: "The units of the Battlegroup South took more favorable lines and positions. They defeated the formations of six mechanized, two assault, motorized infantry, airmobile, airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, as well as two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. Over the week, the Ukrainian army lost over 1,790 militants in this direction," the ministry stated.

Ukraine also lost over 2,970 servicemen in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup Center: "The units of the Battlegroup Center improved their position along the front line. They defeated two heavy mechanized brigades, seven mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, two jaeger brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades. The enemy lost over 2,970 servicemen", the statement says.

The Ukrainian armed forces' losses in the Battlegroup Dnepr's area of operation amounted to more than 600 troops and nine ammunition depots: "The units of Battlegroup Dnepr struck personnel and equipment of the mechanized and mountain assault brigades, three coastal defense brigades, and two territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian army. Kiev lost over 600 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, 22 automobiles, six field artillery guns, 10 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, as well as nine ammunition depots," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army also lost over 1,630 servicemen in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup West: "Decisive actions of the Battlegroup West resulted in the liberation of Kamenka and Doroshovka in the Kharkov Region, as well as Novoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The battlegroup also struck manpower and equipment belonging to a tank, four mechanized, a jaeger, airmobile, and assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, along with three territorial defense brigades. The enemy lost over 1,630 personnel, two tanks, and seven armored combat vehicles, including a Turkish-made Kirpi armored carrier," the statement said.

Kiev also lost more than 1,220 troops in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup East: "Units of the Battlegroup East continued advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized, two jaeger, an airmobile, an assault, and an airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, as well as a marine brigade and two territorial defense brigades. The enemy lost over 1,220 servicemen," the ministry said.

Also in the past week, the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet. The army has liberated three settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kharkov Region over the week, also finalizing the liberation of the Kursk area. Furthermore, the Russian military launched seven group strikes, hitting Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, electronic intelligence systems sites and temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries.

Naval aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet have destroyed a US-made Willard speedboat and three uncrewed boats in the Black Sea waters.

Russian air defense systems have also shot down 36 JDAM guided bombs and five US-made HIMARS multiple launch rockets: "During the week, air defense systems downed 36 JDAM aerial bombs, five HIMARS rockets, and two S-200 surface-to-air missiles repurposed for ground targets, along with 1,306 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 662 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 54,891 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,117 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,554 multiple rocket launchers, 24,369 field artillery and mortar systems, and 34,874 special military vehicles have been destroyed, the ministry added.