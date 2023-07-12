IAEA sees no nuclear safety threats at Chernobyl site, three more NPPs

VIENNA, July 12./TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency experts see no threats to nuclear safety at the Rovno, Chernobyl, Khmelnitsky and South Ukraine nuclear power plants, says a statement from the agency made public on Wednesday.

"The IAEA teams report that the sites are continuing to maintain their operating and refueling schedules despite the challenges faced by the conflict. They also confirm that there are no nuclear safety or security-related issues at the four sites," the IAEA said.

The agency established a permanent presence at these sites in January 2023. Last week, rotations of experts took place at all four sites, the agency said.