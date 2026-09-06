FIFA confirms Infantino will run for another term as its president at 2027 elections

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino FIFA, will run for another term as head of the world’s governing football body in 2027, journalist Rob Harris wrote on X.

"The FIFA President announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election," he cited a FIFA spokesperson.

Infantino, 56, was elected FIFA president at a FIFA Extraordinary Congress in February 2016 and has been re-elected twice since then, with no rival candidate opposing him. The next election of the head of the world’s governing football body will be held in March 2027. November 18 is the deadline for submitting applications for taking part in the election.

Infantino announced a proposal on July 30 to sell a share of the FIFA World Cup commercial rights to private investors under a scheme that could potentially bring it tens of millions of dollars. The plan involved establishing a company that would control the major men's and women's FIFA tournaments - the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. The organization consulted with people close to the administration of US President Donald Trump prior to voicing this decision.

The European governing body of football, UEFA, later responded that 55 member-states of the organization voted to boycott all football tournaments sponsored by FIFA. The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) also rejected Infantino’s proposal.