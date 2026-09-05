Moscow mayor describes Dream Island park as Disneyland’s worthy rival

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Dream Island amusement park is no less impressive than Disneyland, particularly given the conditions under which the Moscow entertainment complex was built, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"We have long dreamed of creating a Disneyland equivalent in Russia. The team has created Dream Island - I believe it is no less impressive, and perhaps even more so, considering the conditions in which we are working," Sobyanin said at the joint opening of the third phase of Dream Island with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held as part of City Day celebrations.

Sobyanin noted that the newly opened outdoor section covers 200,000 square meters and thanked the president for his support of the project.

Amiran Mutsoev, Chairman of the Board of Dream Island, said the park has welcomed more than 25 million visitors since opening in 2020 and currently employs 4,600 people.

"Today, the outdoor park features unique rides, including some of the largest in Europe - both tall and fast. Some of them reach speeds of 110 km/h. I can proudly say that our capital has created one of the largest and most unique parks in the world in terms of its concept, because it combines both indoor and outdoor sections," Mutsoev said.

The park covers a total area of 850,000 square meters. With the opening of the new section, Dream Island will be able to accommodate up to 45,000 visitors per day.

The third phase of the Dream Island amusement park in Nagatinsky Zaton is an open-air extreme amusement park featuring five themed zones: Explorers’ Valley, Speed Zone, Dreamers’ Village, Dreamers’ City, and Fisherman’s Bay. The new section offers more than 20 mechanical rides, including several attractions that are unique to Russia.