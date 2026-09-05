Putin opens train station on Moscow Central Diameter 4

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened the newly-built Serp i Molot (Hammer and Sickle) Moscow city train station on the fourth Moscow central diameter line (MCD-4) via video link. The ceremony took place on Moscow City Day with the participation of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Serp i Molot railway platform was built in the mid-1930s and for decades served as one of the main entry points into Moscow for workers at the Serp i Molot plant and other industrial enterprises located in the area. The station's new life began in 2023, when it became one of the stops on the MCD-4.

"I would like to congratulate everyone who will benefit from this wonderful infrastructure project," the Russian leader noted.

Future Plans

By 2030, passenger traffic at the Serp i Molot transport hub is expected to increase by 40%, reaching over 100,000 passengers per day. Further development plans for this transport hub include the relocation of the Moscow-Tovarnaya passenger platform.

Furthermore, construction of the streetcar line extension to the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD) will be completed as early as 2026. The new streetcar route will provide a direct, non-stop connection between the Serp i Molot sation and the Ivanovskoye district of Moscow.