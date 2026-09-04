Trump says he has idea of possible peace between Russia, Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has an idea of what a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine might look like, during an exchange with journalists at the White House.

Trump was asked what, in Washington's view, possible agreements for settling the Ukrainian crisis should include. "We have an idea for peace," the US leader replied, without providing any details.

The US leader once again stated that he has already settled eight wars, while admitting that he considered settling the Ukrainian crisis to be the simplest task. He suggested that this is hindered by a "personality problem" between the leadership of Russia and Ukraine. "They have serious hate, and it's getting in the way of them," Trump said.