Latvia, Lithuania consider ending Russian grain transit through ports — agency

LONDON, September 5. /TASS/. Latvia and Lithuania are considering ending shipments of Russian grain through their ports, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the Latvian government will meet on Tuesday to discuss a full Russian ·grain export ban.

Lithuania said that using its ports for Russian grain exports was no longer acceptable but did not announce any specific measures.

"Russian grain ·exports using Lithuanian infrastructure is against our values," Lithuanian Prime Minister ·Mindaugas Sinkevicius told Reuters.