Semeru volcano erupts in Indonesia, ash rising to height of 4.7 km

TOKYO, September 6. /TASS/. The eruption of the Semeru volcano has occurred in the Indonesian province of East Java, the Antara news agency reported, citing the observation post.

According to its data, ash rose to a height of 1,000 m above the volcano's summit, or 4,676 m above sea level. The eruption was accompanied by emissions of thick gray ash, which spread eastward. The presence of tourists and local residents within a radius of 5 km from the crater is prohibited due to the risk of the volcano ejecting hot rocks.

Semeru is the fourth highest volcano in Indonesia (3,676 m above sea level) and the highest peak on the island of Java.

The Indonesian archipelago, consisting of 18,000 islands and being the largest in the world, is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which makes the region prone to high seismic activity. Indonesia has more than 500 volcanoes, of which about 130 are active.