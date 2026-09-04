VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia and China are currently discussing the Power of Baikal gas pipeline project, formerly known as Power of Siberia 2, for Russian gas supplies to China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), he said that most independent gas stations in Russia are already receiving fuel supplies, with more stations to be supplied going forward.

At the Russia-China Energy Business Forum, Novak stressed that amid the conflict in the Middle East, Russian companies have once again proven themselves to be reliable long-term partners supplying oil at fair market prices.

TASS has compiled the deputy prime minister's key statements.

Fuel situation in Russia

Russian authorities intend to prevent an oversupply of diesel fuel and will allow exports if necessary: "Our key task is to prevent this. If sufficient diesel inventories are built up to prevent an oversupply, we will naturally decide to reopen exports. For now, the Energy Ministry considers it appropriate, based on the overall balance and the situation it is monitoring, not to export."

Most independent gas stations in Russia are already receiving fuel supplies, with more stations to be supplied going forward: "Most gas stations are receiving supplies, yes. Unfortunately, not all of them are receiving full supplies yet. As for gasoline - the situation with diesel fuel, as I have said, is stable - as the gasoline market becomes saturated, we will naturally ensure supplies to all gas stations."

The Russian government does not plan to make changes to the fuel market's damping mechanism: "All the necessary changes were adopted during the spring session. No changes are currently planned."

Novak will hold a meeting on the fuel market situation on September 7, where agreements between regions and independent gas stations will be discussed: "I will hold a meeting on Monday, where we will hear from everyone - the Energy Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service and the regions - on the signing of these agreements."

Power of Baikal

Russia and China are currently discussing the Power of Baikal gas pipeline project, formerly known as Power of Siberia 2, for Russian gas supplies to China: "Pipeline gas exports via the Power of Siberia pipeline are growing steadily. We are preparing to launch the Far Eastern route and continuing dialogue on other promising routes for Russian gas supplies to China, including the Power of Baikal project."

Russia and China have agreed to continue preparations for a contract on Russian gas supplies via the Power of Baikal pipeline: "We discussed these issues within the framework of the existing intergovernmental commission. It has now been deemed appropriate to continue work on preparing the contract itself so that our companies can reach concrete agreements more quickly."

Cooperation with China

Russia and China are currently developing a joint LNG project in the Arctic and building a gas processing complex on the Baltic Sea: "A joint gas production and liquefaction project in the Arctic is also being developed, along with the construction of an ethane-rich gas processing complex on the Baltic Sea."

Russia is ready to discuss new nuclear energy projects and research with China: "We are ready to discuss new joint projects, specialist training and research into advanced nuclear technologies."

Russia has become one of the top three LNG suppliers to the Chinese market: "Liquefied natural gas is showing record growth - volumes have increased more than 50-fold over the past decade, and Russia has become one of the top three LNG suppliers to the Chinese market."

Russia increased oil supplies to China by 25% in the first seven months of 2026 and remains China's leading oil supplier: "The best confirmation of this is the record growth in oil exports. Russia remains the leading supplier to China, with exports rising 25% in the first seven months of this year."

Russia and China need to build and upgrade gas and oil pipelines, ports and energy facilities to make energy cooperation more resilient: "The next stage of cooperation is to make our energy ties even more resilient to external factors. To achieve this, we need to develop infrastructure for cross-border projects -- build and upgrade gas and oil pipelines, port capacity, energy facilities and transport and logistics corridors, as well as address insurance issues."

Russia is China's largest supplier of pipeline gas, while further expansion of projects will significantly increase total supplies: "Gas is now reshaping the map of energy connectivity across Eurasia. A total of 38.8 bln cubic meters was transported via the Power of Siberia pipeline in 2025, a quarter more than a year earlier and above contractual commitments. Daily records are being set regularly. Russia is China's largest supplier of pipeline gas."

Russia is one of the leading coal exporters to China, with coking coal supplies to China rising 16% in the first six months of 2026: "Demand is recovering this year, with coking coal exports rising 16% in the first half. We continue to develop the Zashulanskoye deposit in the Trans-Baikal Region. Russian fuel is in demand among Chinese power plants and steelmakers."

Russia and China cooperate on digital solutions for the oil and gas sector and protection against cyberthreats: "We will continue cooperation on renewable energy, hydrogen, energy storage systems and carbon credit markets, as well as on energy system modeling, operational dispatch management and renewable energy generation forecasting, digital solutions for the oil and gas sector and protection against cyberthreats."

Oil exports

Russia currently sends 94% of its oil exports to friendly countries: "Overall, 94% of Russian oil exports currently go to friendly countries."

"The main thing Russia offers the market along with its resources is reliability. Even amid external pressure, the Russian fuel and energy sector fully meets its commitments, playing a stabilizing role in the global energy market."

Amid the conflict in the Middle East, Russian companies have once again proven themselves to be reliable long-term partners supplying oil at fair market prices: "Disruptions to Middle Eastern supplies amid the worsening military and political situation have also had an impact. Under these conditions, Russian companies have once again proven themselves to be guarantors of uninterrupted long-term supplies at fair market prices.".