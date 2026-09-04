MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia continues to carry out coordinated strikes against Ukrainian logistics centers, port infrastructure, and vessels used in the interests of Kiev's military, according to the Defense Ministry.

TASS has compiled the details about the strikes.

Heavy-duty vehicles

- In the Odessa Region, in the settlement of Dachnoye, locations where heavy-duty vehicles were concentrated - vehicles used to transport ammunition and material resources to the Ukrainian army - were hit.

Attacks on ports

- In the Black Sea, east of Odessa, a dry cargo ship and a tanker carrying components for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition, and fuel for the army were damaged.

- In addition, a dry cargo ship carrying military-technical equipment supplied to the army by Western countries was damaged in the port of Chernomorsk.

Logistics centers

- Russia struck a logistics center in Nikolayev, which the Ukrainian army used to supply military-technical equipment.

- In the Kiev Region, in the settlement of Brovary, a logistics center was hit, on the territory of which dual-use goods, as well as military equipment were stored and distributed.

Situation in Ukraine

- A powerful explosion rocked the suburbs of the capital of Ukraine, the Ukrainian newspaper Insider reported in the morning.

- According to its information, the logistics terminal of Novaya Pochta may have been damaged.

- An explosion hit the Solomensky district of Kiev, where Zhulyany Airport is located, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

- He said that the explosion took place in a non·residential building, but did not specify where.

- The publication Obshchestvennoye. Novosti and the city’s mayor Alexander Senkevich also reported two explosions in Nikolayev in southern Ukraine during the day.