Fertilizer producers may postpone future projects due to high interest rates

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer producers may postpone a number of planned investment projects amid the high interest rate, head of the Russian Fertilizers Producers Association Andrey Guryev told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Certainly, they are in place. And what is under construction, it will be completed, but certain plans the enterprises had will be clearly postponed. I cannot tell you the specific volume," Guryev said.

"The interest rate at the moment is actually too high for implementation of these complexes of expensive projects," he added.