Russian Industry Ministry discussing duty-free purchases limit with business

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The position of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the decision on the matter of lowering the limit of duty-free purchases in foreign online stores is being discussed with the business community, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Representatives of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade took part in the meeting on the duty-free trade limit issues. It should be noted at the same time that the position of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade on the matter of the duty-free trade limit and the decision on it are being discussed, including with the business community," the ministry informed.

The RBC news outlet reported earlier that Russian authorities are discussing reduction of the duty-free purchases in foreign online stores from 1,000 euro to 200-500 euro or to zero.