MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Moscow was considering different options of developing the situation on the markets before the OPEC+ negotiations in Vienna, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Now we see how the situation is developing [after the negotiations in Vienna], we see relative volatility in the markets, which, will, most likely, continue for some time," the Kremlin spokesman said.

At the same time, he stressed: "A variety of options were calculated and considered in advance."