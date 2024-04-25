World oil market is balanced, 2024 oil price will be $80-100 per barrel — Gazprom Neft

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft believes that the global oil market is currently balanced, the price of oil is in the optimal range of $80 to $100 per barrel and will remain at this level during 2024, the company’s CEO, Alexander Dyukov, told reporters.

"The world oil market is balanced, the expected price for this year is $80-100 per barrel," he said.

Brent oil prices remained at around $85 per barrel for almost the entire month of March. On April 4, for the first time since the end of October 2023, they rose above $91 per barrel, and then dropped slightly to current values in the range of $85 to 90 per barrel.