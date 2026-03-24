Vorobey-10 drone carrying thermobaric munitions to be tested in special op zone

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Vorobey-10 octocopter, designed for dropping thermobaric munitions, will undergo trials in Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine, Andrey Bratenkov, Executive Director of the Spektr Design Bureau, told TASS.

"Our new Vorobey-10 is designed to drop thermobaric munitions and can also be used as a delivery vehicle. The drone is built with the 3115-900kV brushless motors, manufactured by Gorny TsOT. It’s a fully-fledged octocopter, powered by eight motors. Therefore, if one motor is disabled, the drone will still fly. The aircraft is very reliable, durable, and easy to repair – all components are Russian-made. The drone will soon be sent for combat testing in the special military operation zone," Bratenkov said.

The Vorobey-10 has a range of approximately 15 km, and can carry a payload of up to 10 kg. "Consequently, this operating range will allow us to provide assault groups with an octocopter that isn’t as heavy-duty as our Vorobey-15, but still a drone with sufficient payload capacity and range," the specialist noted.

Earlier, the Spektr Design Bureau announced the start of mass production of the Vorobey-15 multirole bomber drone for the special military operation needs.