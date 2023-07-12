Novatek reports LNG sales growth in H1 2023

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Novatek boosted natural gas sales, including LNG, by 6.3% as of the end of the first half 2023 to 40.63 bln cubic, the Russian gas producer said on Wednesday.

LNG sales in international markets soared by 53.1% to 6.21 bln cubic meters in the reporting period, the company said.

Gas sales as of the end of the second quarter gained 7.7% to 18.31 bln cubic meters. Sales in the Russian market increased by 1.8% to 15.06 bln cubic meters. LNG sales in international markets surged by 47.3% to 3.24 bln cubic meters.