IAEA Board of Governors to discuss Ukraine, Iran next week — Russian mission

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency will discuss Ukraine, Iran and the trilateral military partnership of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States at the forthcoming session, the Russian permanent mission to international organizations in Vienna tweeted.

"On June 5, a session of the IAEA Board of Governors opens in Vienna," the mission said. "On the agenda - Ukraine, AUKUS, Iran, Annual Report of the Agency, Technical Cooperation Report and Safeguards Implementation Report for 2022, as well as some other important issues," it noted.

A new item of the nuclear power plant of the Brazilian Navy will also be on the agenda, Russian Permanent Representative in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

The session will last from June 5 to 9. The Board is one of two management bodies of IAEA and holds meetings five times per year.