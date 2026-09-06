US envoys Witkoff, Kushner make stop in Poland’s Rzeszow en-route from Moscow to Kiev

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and the American president son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, who had been heading to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev from Moscow, landed in Rzeszow, Poland, a spokesperson with the Polish international airport’s authorities reported to TASS.

"The plane has landed at 1:31 a.m. local time [11:31 p.m. GMT September 5]," the spokesperson stated.

Therefore, the US envoys, who planned to be in Kiev on September 6 would be most likely continuing their trip by using other means of transportation, mostly by railroads.

Witkoff and Kushner paid a visit to Moscow on September 5 and they held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Presidential Aide later disclosed to journalists that the meeting between US envoys and the Russian president lasted 3 hours and 10 minutes and it took place at a working table and in an informal setting.

Ushakov described the negotiations as "substantive, constructive and extremely frank," noting that the discussions were not limited to Ukraine and also touched on possible major Russian-American projects.