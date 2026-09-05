MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Kurtovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup South carried out active offensive operations, liberating the settlement of Kurtovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, service members of Russia’s Battlegroup South have liberated the settlement of Kurtovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as part of offensive operations in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area. "During offensive operations in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area, units of the Sixth Motorized Infantry Division of Battlegroup South’s Third Army Corps drove the enemy out of the settlement of Kurtovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.