Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic 13 times over past day

DONETSK, September 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 13 times over the past 24 hours, a civilian was wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, 13 shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered," the statement said adding that a civilian was reported to sustain wounds.

According to the statement, five residential buildings and several trucks were damaged.