Russia did not agree on broader three-day ceasefire — Putin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia did not agree with Ukraine on a three-day ceasefire broader than a cessation of attacks on the capitals, President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

He noted that Russia had ceased attacks on Kiev for three days starting today, and the Ukrainian side had significantly reduced attacks on Russian territory.

"The Ukrainian authorities have issued their call for a broader three-day ceasefire, but we never agreed on this with them," Putin said. "But we will do everything in our power to ensure the security of the negotiation process and the mediators, represented by you and those accompanying you," Putin told the American negotiators.