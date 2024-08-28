Russian Economy Ministry expects investments growth above current forecast

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects that investments will grow as of the end of 2024 above the current forecast figures, Deputy Minister Polina Kryuchkova said in a comment on results of the investing activity in the first six months of 2024.

"Considering such high results in the first half of the year, we expect even higher results for the year of 2024 on the whole than we put into scenario conditions released in April - this will be addressed in the forecast of the socioeconomic development of the country for the midterm being prepared," Kryuchkova said, cited by ministry’s press service.

"Furthermore, high investment activity is one of tasks set by the President of the country to achieve the national goal of Sustainable and Dynamic Economy," she noted. "To this end, the government will continue creating comfortable conditions for the business, so that it can invest in the economy, continue improving support mechanisms, with possible risks sharing within their framework," the official added.

Fixed capital investments gained 10.9% in real value in the first half of 2024 and 8.3% as of the end of the second quarter.