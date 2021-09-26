Three Russian fighter jets escort US B-52H strategic bomber over Pacific Ocean - Defense Ministry.
Three Russian fighter jets escort US B-52H strategic bomber over Pacific Ocean
US servicewoman attacked by Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss military base - report
According to Fox News, the incident happened on September 19 at Fort Bliss
Read more
Emergence of AUKUS shocked NATO more than potential adversaries, says Russian diplomat
The developments that are unfolding around Australia require special attention from the political analyst community, including experts on international relations and military and strategic issues, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Left Front coordinator Udaltsov arrested for 10 days for unauthorized rally organization
His lawyer Violetta Volkova said that she will appeal this ruling
Read more
Top Novatek executive’s arrest in US won’t affect company’s operations
Earlier, the US Department of Justice said that Novatek’s Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Mark Gyetvay was accused of concealing ownership of substantial offshore assets for the purpose of tax evasion
Read more
US House committee recommends imposing sanctions against key Russian officials
According to the document, the US lawmakers believe that 35 Russian citizens may be involved in violation of human rights
Read more
Turkey has no intention to backtrack on Russia’s S-400 air defense systems — Erdogan
Moscow and Ankara inked a deal in 2017 on the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system to Turkey
Read more
Moscow cautions Washington against new sanction moves - Foreign Ministry commentary
Apparently, everything that is going on in Washington is the result of an acute ‘staff shortage’ primarily as concerns specialists on our country, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian, Turkish freighters collide in Bosporus
Nobody was killed or injured in the collision, Turkish Coast Guard reported
Read more
Russia, its SCO partners welcome Iran's admission as useful decision — Foreign Ministry
Bekhtiyer Khakimov stressed that Russia proceeded from "the prospects for Iran's involvement in such activities as struggle against terrorism, drug trafficking, and the work for stability and security in the region and on a wider scale"
Read more
No survivors in Ka-27 helicopter crash in Russia’s Kamchatka
According to the source, some three people were presumed to have been onboard
Read more
PGNiG has no veto right in certification of Nord Stream 2 in Germany, says regulator
The Polish side claims Nord Stream fails to meet the formal requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator
Read more
Missing Ka-27 helicopter wreckage found on Mount Ostraya slope in Russia’s Kamchatka
Three people are believed to have been on board
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to discuss Turkey's obligation to fight terrorists in Idlib - Lavrov
Putin and Erdogan are expected to hold talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 29
Read more
Allegations of backchannels with Russia formally recognized as hoax - Trump
It is officially now - it was a hoax from the very beginning," the politician added
Read more
Russia’s Mount Elbrus mountaineer death toll rises to five — ministry branch
The official also added that 14 people were brought down from the mountain and received medical attention
Read more
Elections to State Duma held in strict compliance with law - Putin
Russian President pointed out that the Duma composition had been determined by the people of Russia, "who exercised their constitutional sovereign right"
Read more
Taliban refuse to accept international terms for recognition of government — TV
According to Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban movement seeks to establish "close diplomatic relations based on mutual respect" with other nations
Read more
Patrushev, Sullivan discuss Russia-US bilateral relations, Afghanistan — Security Council
The sides underscored the importance of further dialogue between Russia and the US on strategic stability and informational security
Read more
New US sanctions would wipe out 'spirit of Geneva', Kremlin cautions
Dmitry Peskov noted that new sanctions would be a worst-case scenario for Russia-US relationship
Read more
United Russia gains 324 seats in State Duma, 8 parties get mandates — official
Five self-appointed candidates entered the Duma as well
Read more
Sputnik V approval complications related to competition on vaccine market — senior medic
The Sputnik V has still not been authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the EU
Read more
Damascus begins diplomatic campaign for pullout of Turkish troops — expert
"Syria's September 20 message to the UN Security Council containing criticism of Turkey's hostile actions indicates that Damascus feels it is the right moment for such a move towards Ankara, in particular, in the light of the sudden events in Afghanistan," Lebanese analyst Nidal Sabi pointed out
Read more
‘Economic blackmail’: Russian senator lashes out at US move taking aim at debt market
Konstantin Kosachev noted that these restrictions were a weapon "since they are included in the defense policy bill"
Read more
UK starts to appreciate necessity of Nord Stream 2, says Russian envoy
Andrey Kelin also rejected the information that many British politicians accuse Russia of causing gas prices to grow
Read more
Gazprom gas exports to Europe at historic highs, accusations of shortages absurd
Head of Contract Structuring and Price Formation Directorate for Gazprom Export Sergey Komlev stressed that the majority of imports growth fell on the share of the most important buyers - Germany, Turkey, and Italy
Read more
Russia’s future orbital outpost to embrace seven modules, centrifuge
The service station will be a part of the infrastructure for flights to the Earth’s natural satellite
Read more
Georgian premier suggests Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative for Black Sea region
According to Irakli Garibashvili, Tbilisi was ready to host the first meeting within the framework of this initiative
Read more
Ukrainian troops land on Azov Sea coast in NATO drills
The Joint Efforts 2021 military drills kicked off in Ukraine on September 22
Read more
Russian Navy warships fire anti-aircraft missile and artillery guns in Crimean drills
The naval maneuvers have brought together about 20 Black Sea Fleet surface combatants and support vessels
Read more
Press review: Congress takes aim at Russian debt market and why the US wants Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 24th
Read more
Mali to boost security cooperation with Russia - foreign minister
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov and Diop discussed counter-terrorism issues
Read more
Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
Read more
G20 summit on Afghanistan planned on September 28
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin did not respond to the question about the person to represent Russia at the summit
Read more
Canadian court releases Huawei executive from house arrest
On Friday, Meng reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the US government
Read more
Azerbaijan eager to buy Russian advanced weaponry — Aliyev
"We are carrying out good work [with Russia] in all the directions, including military-technical cooperation," the Azerbaijani President noted
Read more
University of Graz rejects Sputnik V vaccination certificates
The university described its own decision to accept Sputnik V vaccination certificates as a mistake and claimed that it was not pressured to reverse the initial decision
Read more
Russia’s top brass rejects Estonia’s claims of military plane intruding into its airspace
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the flight had proceeded in strict compliance with the international airspace rules
Read more
Russian Navy’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruiser to enter state trials in 2023
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999, real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Read more
Russian Navy to get four advanced warships by yearend
There are also plans to lay down a frigate at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia, two corvettes at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in the Russian Far East, a mine countermeasures ship at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg and a medium tanker at the Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest by the end of 2021
Read more
Russia backs mutual recognition of vaccines approved at state level - Lavrov
COVID-19 is our common enemy, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Turkey intends to buy more S-400 air defense systems from Russia - Erdogan
In the future, nobody would be able to interfere in what defensive systems we buy, from which country and on which level, the Turkish leader said
Read more