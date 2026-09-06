US redirect 92 ships since resumption of naval blockade of Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, September 6. /TASS/. The US military has redirected 92 commercial vessels since the resumption of the blockade of Iranian seaports in mid-July, the United States Central Command has stated.

"As of September 6, US forces have redirected 92 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure strict compliance," the command's statement on social network X reads.

The United States resumed the naval blockade of Iran on July 14. On September 3, the number of redirected vessels stood at 87.