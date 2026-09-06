Daily oil transit via Strait of Hormuz amounts to around 9 mln barrels — US official

NEW YORK, September 6. /TASS/. Around nine million barest a day are transiting the Strait of Hormuz today, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

"Our transits through the Strait [of Hormuz] are averaging over 9 million barrels a day now, and with the access pipelines that go around the Strait, we're probably two thirds or more of pre-conflict flows," he told CNN.

"So, Iranians are still causing trouble, but the United States Navy is winning that battle," he added.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz, a global chokepoint for approximately 25% of oil and some 20% of LNG supplies.

The Trump administration recently signaled an end to any large-scale use of force against Iran and a transition to putting economic pressure on the Islamic Republic through sanctions instead.