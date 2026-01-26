Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod region with over 45 drones in past day

BELGOROD, January 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region with more than 45 drones and fired on it more than 35 munitions over the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported on its Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian army fired 27 munitions in two shelling attacks on the villages of Krasnaya Yaruga and Ilek-Penkovka, Kolotilovka, and Staroselye in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, as well as launched five drone attacks; two of the drones were destroyed. In the village of Krasnaya Yaruga, three people, including a child, were injured as a result of a drone detonation near a private home. They received medical care on the scene, and all are continuing treatment as outpatients," the emergency response center reported, adding that a private house, an outbuilding, and two cars were damaged.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched five drones on the Belgorod district, damaging there a private house. In the Borisovsky district, a car was damaged in a drone attack. Five enemy drones attacked the Valuysky district, with no casualties. The Volokonovsky district came under two drone attacks in which an infrastructure facility was damaged. Part of the Volchya Aleksandrovka settlement is temporarily without power. Emergency services will begin restoration work after coordination with the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked settlements in the Graivoron district firing nine munitions and launching six UAVs, damaging a private home and an outbuilding. A public facility and a private house were damaged in the Shebekino district as 26 UAVs attacked it. A munition detonation damaged four more private houses. Two private homes, an outbuilding, a power line, and the car of the head of the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka were also damaged as a result of shelling and drone strikes. According to the emergency response center, one apartment in a local building caught fire, but firefighters extinguished the blaze.