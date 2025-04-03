Russia’s mobile earthquake relief hospital treats dozens of Myanmar citizens

MANDALAY /Myanmar/, April 3. /TASS/. More than 65 Myanmar citizens have sought treatment at the Russian Emergencies Ministry's airmobile hospital in Mandalay following the recent earthquake, the facility's chief, Viktor Belinsky, told TASS.

"Over the past three days, we have received more than 65 patients, including those injured in the earthquake and others suffering from worsening chronic conditions," Belinsky said.

He noted that local medical facilities in Mandalay are overwhelmed due to the disaster. "Some hospitals are overcrowded because of the emergency. We are providing care in three categories: treating earthquake-related injuries, managing flare-ups of chronic diseases, and offering medical consultations," he explained.

Belinsky added that most patients are men involved in debris clearance efforts.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department estimated its strength at 8.2. The first quake was followed by another one, with magnitude 6.4. The disaster also affected Thailand; tremors were felt in China and Vietnam. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Myanmar’s prime minister. The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent rescuers, K-9 experts and medical workers to Myanmar to deal with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

The death toll in Myanmar has climbed to more than 3,000 with residential buildings and infrastructure damaged. The number of fatalities in Bangkok has reached 22.