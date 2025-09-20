US will stop supplying some weapons to Europe to replenish its own stockpiles — magazine

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. The US government is suspending deliveries of certain types of weapons to European countries to replenish its own stockpiles, The Atlantic reported, citing sources.

According to the magazine, Deputy Defense Secretary Elbridge Colby told the State Department in early September that he saw no need to supply certain military equipment to foreign countries. In particular, Colby does not approve of selling Patriot systems to Denmark because the US itself does not have enough of them.

The Atlantic's sources confirmed that the Pentagon has compiled a list of scarce weapons systems and plans to block their sale to European allies. The duration of the ban, the number of items on the list, and the possibility of extending it have not been disclosed.

This is not the first time Washington has reduced arms sales to foreign countries. On July 2, The New York Times reported that the US would suspend supplying Patriot air defense missile interceptors, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger portable missile systems, and a number of other weapons to Ukraine. On July 3, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would continue to provide military assistance to Kiev based on the assumption that Washington needs the weapons itself.