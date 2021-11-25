Russia expects Serbian prime minister’s visit in December — Putin

SOCHI, November 25. /TASS/. Russian authorities expect that Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will visit Moscow in December, President Vladimir Putin said at talks with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Sochi on Thursday.

"We are developing relations between the governments. We expect that your prime minister will arrive in Moscow in December," Putin told the Serbian president.

The inter-governmental commission of the two countries works on a regular basis, Putin noted. "I receive reports on how this work goes," he added.

Moscow and Belgrade continue cooperation on the humanitarian front. "Serbian students study in Moscow at different institutes of higher education, learning different professions. We are grateful to you for the support of the Russian language in Serbian schools. Generally, the situation in that sphere is developing rather positively," the Russian president stressed.