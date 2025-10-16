Russia co-authors resolution on Day against Colonialism — Permanent Mission to UN

UN, October 16. /TASS/. Russia has co-sponsored a resolution on establishing the International Day against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations, said Dmitry Chumakov, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, on the occasion of the adoption of the resolution of the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly.

"Despite the elimination of colonial empires and the creation of more than 100 new states in the second half of the twentieth century, it is too early to talk about a complete victory over colonialism. The consequences of centuries-old oppression of peoples are felt in all corners of the globe and still hinder the full-fledged development of sovereign states," he said, expressing gratitude to all the delegations that supported the resolution.

The diplomat noted that in the year of the 65th anniversary of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, the adoption of the document is "an important step towards realizing the cherished goal of this historic document - the need to immediately and unconditionally put an end to colonialism in all its forms and manifestations."

The resolution proclaims December 14 as the International Day against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations, starting in 2025. The document expresses concern that more than 60 years after the adoption of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, its provisions are still not fully implemented. The UN General Assembly reaffirms the need for a final and unconditional elimination of colonialism, and calls on the states to implement the resolutions as soon as possible and to recognize the historical consequences of the colonial era. It is also planned to hold annual events and high-level meetings to promote the goals of the International Day against Colonialism and to keep the topic of decolonization on the UN agenda.