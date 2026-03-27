Russia to roll out new spacecraft to replace Soyuz in 2028 — Roscosmos deputy CEO

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia’s next-generation manned crew transfer vehicle will perform its first flight into space in 2028, taking the place of long-time stalwart the Soyuz, said Deputy CEO of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Sergey Krikalev.

"Parachute tests are coming up soon, meaning a model of the spacecraft is already being created with high-fidelity modeling of its systems, and helicopter drops will be conducted to test the spacecraft. According to current plans, this spacecraft should make its first spaceflight in 2028," Krikalev shared at a meeting on the issue ‘How to Manage Space: Modern Management Technologies’ at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

It was previously reported that the new-generation manned crew transfer vehicle is designed to deliver people and cargo to space stations in low-Earth orbit. Part of the Russian lunar program, it is intended to replace the Soyuz series of manned spacecraft. The spacecraft will be able to remain in orbit for up to a year in low-Earth orbit, and for up to 180 days in a lunar station. The orbital version can remain in autonomous flight for up to 30 days, and the lunar version for up to 10 days.